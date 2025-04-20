Donald Trump, Convicted Felon, Sends Easter Message of Hate and Ridicule Rather than Peace, Attacks Joe Biden with Lies

Happy Easter, America.

Donald Trump hates you unless you’re white and part of his illiterate base.

Trump’s Easter message is vicious, mocking peace and the holiday itself. Tell me: Is this a Christian greeting?

The 34 time convicted felon has turned us into the laughingstock of the world. He’s wrecking the economy — how much did those Easter eggs cost? — and turning us in to kidnappers and deporters of people on the street who’ve never been tried for an alleged crime.

Remember when he said he’d stop the wars in Gaza and Ukraine on Day 1? Almost 100 days later, the conflicts rage on. He lied about everything. He’s doing everything he can to kill the First Amendment and the free press.

Are we ready for another week of insane meetings in the Oval Office? He thinks he’s hosting a live, daily reality show called “Blow Up the World.”

And what is with the endless hatred of Joe Biden, one of the best presidents in history? Trump is not capable of issuing a statement without adding an ad hominen attack on Biden or someone he secretly fears is better than him. It’s sad.