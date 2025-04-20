Sunday, April 20, 2025
Donate
Politics

Donald Trump, Convicted Felon, Sends Easter Message of Hate and Ridicule Rather than Peace, Attacks Joe Biden with Lies

By Roger Friedman

Share

Happy Easter, America.

Donald Trump hates you unless you’re white and part of his illiterate base.

Trump’s Easter message is vicious, mocking peace and the holiday itself. Tell me: Is this a Christian greeting?

The 34 time convicted felon has turned us into the laughingstock of the world. He’s wrecking the economy — how much did those Easter eggs cost? — and turning us in to kidnappers and deporters of people on the street who’ve never been tried for an alleged crime.

Remember when he said he’d stop the wars in Gaza and Ukraine on Day 1? Almost 100 days later, the conflicts rage on. He lied about everything. He’s doing everything he can to kill the First Amendment and the free press.

Are we ready for another week of insane meetings in the Oval Office? He thinks he’s hosting a live, daily reality show called “Blow Up the World.”

And what is with the endless hatred of Joe Biden, one of the best presidents in history? Trump is not capable of issuing a statement without adding an ad hominen attack on Biden or someone he secretly fears is better than him. It’s sad.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com