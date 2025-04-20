Boffo Box Office: Warners Number 1, Studio Scores $87 Mil Weekend with “Sinners,” “Minecraft” Combo

It’s a boffo Easter weekend for Warner Bros.

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” brought in $45.6 million over four days and finished at number 1.

Michael B. Jordan stars in double roles in this smart horror-thriller that also features Delroy Lindo.

At the same time, “Minecraft” just keeps printing money. A $41.3 mil weekend brings the worldwide total to just a notch under $700 mil. Wow. Sequels are in the works even as we speak. Viva Minecraft!

There are a lot of also rans including “Drop,” “Wedding Banquet,” “Warfare,” and “The Amateur.” The latter is doing the best with $27 million.

“The Wedding Banquet,” a remake of the great original, took in just under $1 million. It was trounced at the same number of theaters by a re-release of the 2005 “Pride and Prejudice,” which made $2.7 million.

Never count out Jane Austen!