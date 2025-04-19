Saturday, April 19, 2025
Trump Will Be Tributed at Kennedy Center For His First 100 Days in 2 Weeks, Fired More Staff Yesterday

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is planning a Kennedy Center tribute to himself in two weeks, on April 29th.

Ticket prices to The First 100 Days run from $175 to $1,000.

On the event website, Trump himself is not billed as the host of the event, which promises celebrities and entertainment but makes no specific details.

The host is identified as Alysia McMillan, billed “a supporter of President Trump since he first announced he was running in 2015. She has a passion for bringing people together in fun interactive ways.” Her bio says she came up with the idea on her own.In other words, she’s just a girl with a dream.

In reality, McMillan ran in the 2020 Republican primary for Congress in Arizona’s District 29. She lost, coming in third, but since then became a Trump canvasser and fundraiser. She doesn’t promise Trump’s appearance at the event but it seems like a foregone conclusion.

There’s a dress code: “patriotic and gold attire is preferred.”

Meanwhile there was a purge at the Kennedy Center yesterday of most remaining staff. According to the Washington Post, among those terminated Friday afternoon were Derek Johnson, the vice president of marketing; Laurie McKay, the vice president of government relations and protocol; and Megan Cikara, the director of campus planning. The rest of the government relations team and the entirety of the social media team were also laid off.

I’m also told that by the time The First 100 Party happens there will be new gold wallpaper at the previously tastefully appointed theater.

Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

