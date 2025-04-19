Saturday, April 19, 2025
Pete Townshend Welcomes Back Ringo Starr’s Son, Zak Starkey, to The Who as Drummer After Public Split

By Roger Friedman

Zac Starkey is back with The Who!

This week, Roger Daltrey confirmed that he’d ousted Zak, who’s played with them for 29 years. He claimed Zak played too loudly and Roger couldn’t hear him. Of course, Daltrey has lost his hearing.

Ah! These rock spats! So Spinal Tap! Glad they’ve worked it out. I guess Zak Starkey decided not to go out on tour with Oasis after all.

Will we get fooled again? We’ll see…

