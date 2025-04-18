Friday, April 18, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPolitics

Carly Simon Sends Message of Solidarity, Support to Anti-Trump-Musk “Hands Off” Protesters: “I’m very proud of them!”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Legendary pop star Carly Simon phoned in from Martha’s Vineyard today with a message.

“Did you see my post?” she asked. “I want the Hands Off protesters to know how proud I am of them. What they’re doing is so important!”

The reason is she just saw reports that there will be more protests this weekend around the country.

Recently Carly and her producers remixed a 50 year old song, “Share the End,” that she wrote with Jacob Brackman during the Nixon era. Now they’ve put together a video you’ll see below. It’s a message to the people she sees in every city marching against Trump’s insane and mean policies.

Simon was not just anti-Nixon. She was also a big part of the No Nukes movement in the late 70s, along with ex husband James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, and John Hall of the group, Orleans.

She says watch the video and tag @carlysimonhq to keep the momentum going!

And no, George Soros did not pay her to say all this. I said, “Carly, the Trumpers think Soros is paying all the protesters.” She took a beat, and just started laughing. “I don’t think so!” she chuckled.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com