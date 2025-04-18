Carly Simon Sends Message of Solidarity, Support to Anti-Trump-Musk “Hands Off” Protesters: “I’m very proud of them!”

Legendary pop star Carly Simon phoned in from Martha’s Vineyard today with a message.

“Did you see my post?” she asked. “I want the Hands Off protesters to know how proud I am of them. What they’re doing is so important!”

The reason is she just saw reports that there will be more protests this weekend around the country.

Recently Carly and her producers remixed a 50 year old song, “Share the End,” that she wrote with Jacob Brackman during the Nixon era. Now they’ve put together a video you’ll see below. It’s a message to the people she sees in every city marching against Trump’s insane and mean policies.

Simon was not just anti-Nixon. She was also a big part of the No Nukes movement in the late 70s, along with ex husband James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Bruce Springsteen, and John Hall of the group, Orleans.

She says watch the video and tag @carlysimonhq to keep the momentum going!

And no, George Soros did not pay her to say all this. I said, “Carly, the Trumpers think Soros is paying all the protesters.” She took a beat, and just started laughing. “I don’t think so!” she chuckled.