Thursday, April 17, 2025
Donate
Movies

Ryan Gosling to Star in New Star Wars Movie “Starfighter” as Franchise Moves Past Skywalker World

By Roger Friedman

Share

Shawn Levy set to direct a standalone film starring Ryan Gosling called “Star Wars: Starfighter.”

The adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.

Levy is a director and producer of both film and television series, including “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Stranger Things.”

Gosling most recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster “Barbie,” for which he received Oscar® and Golden Globe® nominations. Other credits include “La La Land,” “The Notebook,” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Gosling is the obvious choice for a Han Solo type character. He’s great friends with Harrison Ford. With whom he starred in Blade Runner 2049.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com