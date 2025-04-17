Ryan Gosling to Star in New Star Wars Movie “Starfighter” as Franchise Moves Past Skywalker World

Shawn Levy set to direct a standalone film starring Ryan Gosling called “Star Wars: Starfighter.”

The adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.” The film, which will begin production this Fall, is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.

Levy is a director and producer of both film and television series, including “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Stranger Things.”

Gosling most recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster “Barbie,” for which he received Oscar® and Golden Globe® nominations. Other credits include “La La Land,” “The Notebook,” and “Crazy Stupid Love.”

Gosling is the obvious choice for a Han Solo type character. He’s great friends with Harrison Ford. With whom he starred in Blade Runner 2049.