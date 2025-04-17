Ringo Starr’s 59 Year Old Son, Zak Starkey, Drummed Out of The Who After 29 Years Because Roger Daltrey, 81, Can’t Hear

First, wrap your head around the idea that Ringo Starr’s eldest child, Zak, will turn 60 in September.

Then, realize he’s been playing for what’s left of The Who for 29 years. That’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, who said in 1982 they were on their farewell tour. It was the most famous farewell ever, eclipsed only by Cher who is still working).

Two of The Who’s original members — John Entwhistle and Keith Moon — each died decades ago.

Now, this week, news comes that The Who have fired Starkey for “over playing.” Or because, in likelihood, Daltrey can’t hear himself on stage. He’s 81 years old.

Starkey will be fine. He has a pretty good resume. Also, it looks like he’s going to join Oasis on their mega tour, hoping the Gallagher brothers make it through the schedule without killing each other.

Starkey sent out an alarm on April 12th that he was being fired.

Today he said in a statement: “I’m very proud of my near 30 years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me.”

He added: “In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.”

His godfather, literally, was Keith Moon, the band’s original and infamous drummer.

It had been reported that Daltrey had trouble hearing himself over Starkey’s drums at a recent show. (Maybe hearing aids would help.) He told a UK publication: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t,” he told the audience, per the publication. “All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys.”

Starkey responded: “After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?”

It’s notable that Townshend has remained silent during this fight.

Starkey managed in all these 29 years to keep a low profile until now. Fans knew and appreciated him, but for three decades he was a fill-in for Moon. He never sought celebrity, even as Ringo’s son. What would be really cool is a band featuring Zak, Julian and Sean Ono Lennon, Dhani Harrison, and James McCartney.

PS Is The Who performing anywhere anyway? They have four dates in Italy this summer, and one in the fall.

Daltrey, on the other hand, has 10 shows this month and next on his own, without The Who.

In the meantime, We won’t get fooled again.