Thursday, April 17, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Ringo Starr’s 59 Year Old Son, Zak Starkey, Drummed Out of The Who After 29 Years Because Roger Daltrey, 81, Can’t Hear

By Roger Friedman

Share

First, wrap your head around the idea that Ringo Starr’s eldest child, Zak, will turn 60 in September.

Then, realize he’s been playing for what’s left of The Who for 29 years. That’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, who said in 1982 they were on their farewell tour. It was the most famous farewell ever, eclipsed only by Cher who is still working).

Two of The Who’s original members — John Entwhistle and Keith Moon — each died decades ago.

Now, this week, news comes that The Who have fired Starkey for “over playing.” Or because, in likelihood, Daltrey can’t hear himself on stage. He’s 81 years old.

Starkey will be fine. He has a pretty good resume. Also, it looks like he’s going to join Oasis on their mega tour, hoping the Gallagher brothers make it through the schedule without killing each other.

Starkey sent out an alarm on April 12th that he was being fired.

Today he said in a statement: “I’m very proud of my near 30 years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me.”

He added: “In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.”

His godfather, literally, was Keith Moon, the band’s original and infamous drummer.

It had been reported that Daltrey had trouble hearing himself over Starkey’s drums at a recent show. (Maybe hearing aids would help.) He told a UK publication: “To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t,” he told the audience, per the publication. “All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys.”

Starkey responded: “After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?”

It’s notable that Townshend has remained silent during this fight.

Starkey managed in all these 29 years to keep a low profile until now. Fans knew and appreciated him, but for three decades he was a fill-in for Moon. He never sought celebrity, even as Ringo’s son. What would be really cool is a band featuring Zak, Julian and Sean Ono Lennon, Dhani Harrison, and James McCartney.

PS Is The Who performing anywhere anyway? They have four dates in Italy this summer, and one in the fall.

Daltrey, on the other hand, has 10 shows this month and next on his own, without The Who.

In the meantime, We won’t get fooled again.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com