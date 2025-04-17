RFK Jr Says Autistic Kids Will Never Have Jobs: None of His 6 Kids Do, Either, And They’re Not Autistic

Robert Kennedy Jr. has outraged parents of autistic children around the world with comments he made yesterday at a press conference.

Kennedy — a former heroin addict and science quack — claimed that children diagnosed with autism are “suffering,” claiming they will never work, find love, write a poem, play baseball, and many will never “use a toilet unassisted.”

Never find work? How about Kennedy’s six children? Are they autistic? Not one of them has a job.

Robert Kennedy III, 40, and daughter Kick Kennedy, 37, the eldest of the group, are unemployed as far as anyone knows. The two children from his first marriage, the pair are described vaguely as being in Hollywood, or as philanthropists. He has a couple of minor film credits.

Bobby III does have an ambitious wife. Amaryllis Kennedy was RFK Jr’s campaign director and before that worked for the CIA as a “spy.”

Kick Kennedy is sometimes referred to as an actress. She was signed to HBO’s “Newsroom” with Jeff Daniels but was let go after the pilot in 2012. Now she’s referred to as a “philanthropist.” She also hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro.

There are four more children, whose mother, Mary Richardson, killed herself after discovering her husbands sex diary.

Conor Kennedy, age 30, is famous for dating Taylor Swift as a teenager. Then he volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He was arrested last year for fighting in public in Colorado. Now he’s engaged to a Brazilian pop singer.

Kyra Kennedy, 29, claims a big social media presence. According to People, Kyra allegedly attempted to use a fake ID to get into a nightclub — a story which she later said “was basically fabricated.”

William Finn Kennedy, 26, is described as “an avid skiier.” In a National Geographic documentary titled “Sea of Hope, Finn is featured be seen swimming with a group of dolphins near Buck Island Reef National Monument in the U.S. Virgin Island.

Aidan Kennedy, age 20, is the youngest so we’ll let him off the hook. He’s graduating from Harvard next year, so maybe there’s a chance he’ll get a job. He’s had a lot of high profile internships.

None of these people are autistic, and they don’t have jobs. Another bunch of BS from their father, who also didn’t have a job until recently when he sold out to Donald Trump.

