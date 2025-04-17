Lizzo Strikes Out with Low Rated “SNL” Performances, Sells No Records After Comeback Show with Jon Hamm

It wasn’t that long ago that Lizzo was on top of the world. She hosted and was musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” exactly three years ago.

Then the bottom dropped out of her career as former dancers and employees sued her very loudly for discrimination. Everything came to a halt including record sales.

This weekend, Lizzo returned to “SNL” as musical guest and performed two new songs. It was not a successful comeback.

One of the songs charted on iTunes. “Still Bad” is number 62. It was also released a month ago and has done no business.

The second song, “Don’t Make Love You,” was reminiscent of Tina Turner’s “The Best.” It hasn’t charted.

The two new songs are very disco, a la Gloria Gaynor. Also, where was her flute? Lizzo is famous for her flute.

The “SNL” episode, hosted by Jon Hamm, brought in just 4.29 million viewers, on the low side for this season and down from the previous week’s 4.5 million with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, and Jack Black as host.

Lizzo obviously has a problem. The 2022 scandal is following her around. Also, her weight loss has thrown a wrench into her brand. Her calling was being happy as a big woman. (She looks great, by the way.)

What to do? Hard to say. But maybe it’s time for a sit down with Oprah and Gayle to clear the air before her album comes out.