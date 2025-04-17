George Clooney’s “Good Night” Good Luck for Broadway With Staggering $3.7 Million Week

George Clooney is the best thing to happen to Broadway’s bottom line in years.

His adaptation of his and Grant Heslov’s “Good Night and Good Luck” had the highest numbers last week of any show.

Total take was $3.7 million. Of course, tickets are $900, but they are sold out.

That’s an astounding number for a play, not a musical, although there’s music in it.

The huge success is all about star power, seeing Clooney on stage (not to mention the cast including Clark Gregg and Glen Fleshler). Whether the message of the play — about Edward R. Murrow and the red scare via Senator Joseph McCarthy) — has anything to do with it, is unknown.

Runners up on top Broadway shows last week were two more plays led by Hollywood stars.Denzel Washington’s “Othello” — also with $900 seats — logged $3.2 million. “Glengarry Glen Ross” — with Kieran Culkin, et al — came in at $2.2 million. Again these are all plays.

So is “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” with Sarah Snook playing 2 roles and yielding $1.3 million. Snook is on her way to a Tony Award and more, with a low budget considering she’s the only cast member.

It should be noted that all of the plays involve video projections of some kind as major ingredients. Audiences won’t settle for regular sets where they have to pay attention to dialogue and plot un-ornamented. “Our Town,” and “The Hills of California” (should be Best New Play) despite glowing reviews, closed after a few weeks this season. Hopefully they’ll each be nominated for Tonys.

Just beneath them come the veteran musicals. “Wicked” is booming because of the movie with $2.4 million. “The Lion King” is also a constant.

But good moves for Clooney and Washington. It’s too bad they won’t keep playing after the Tony Awards on June 8th. Ditto “Glengarry.” The summer box office could have used them.