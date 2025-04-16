Pandering: TIME Magazine Includes Trump, Vance, Kennedy, Musk, Lutnick, Vought, Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly as “Most Influential”

This is pretty pathetic.

The Time 100 list is out, and it’s all pandering to Donald Trump and cronies.

Trump, JD Vance, Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick, Robert Kennedy Jr. and even Megyn Kelly are all featured in their leadership section. There isn’t one Democratic Party leader, liberal, or mainstream journalist except for the milquetoast David Muir.

Also included are right wing podcaster Joe Rogan and Snoop Dogg, who performed for Trump at his inauguration. And Russell Vought, architect of Trump’s many sinister policies.

What’s wrong? They couldn’t have included Netanyahu? Putin? Weren’t they just as awful?

Missing, very emphatically: Cory Booker, Rachel Maddow, and dozens more who actually contributed positively to society.

I don’t know how TIME editor in chief Ed Felsenthal could have okayed this group. But it’s clear TIME owner Marc Benioff has become one of the super rich who are now sucking up Trump and co.

It’s all very sad and unfortunate. How far TIME has fallen. I remember the original TIME 100, a glorious mixture of true geniuses and groundbreakers. This is miserable.