Billy Joel Doc Kicks Off Tribeca Festival: Mariska Hargitay Doc on Mom Jayne Mansfield, Barbara Walters Film, Stars!

A nearly three hour Billy Joel documentary called “So It Goes” will kick off the Tribeca (Film) Festival in June at the Beacon Theater.
It’s a festival loaded with interesting documentaries and a few narrative ones. Some of the highlights include docs about Jayne Mansfield by daughter Mariska Hargitay, films about Barbara Walters, Boy George, and Eddie Vedder.
Here’s the whole slate.
