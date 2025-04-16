“American Idol” Continues Doubles Ratings Decline After 6 Weeks of Ups and Mostly Downs

“American Idol” is really on the ropes.

This past Sunday and Monday garnered double downs from the week as the ratings decline week after week.

This Sunday saw a 9% drop from the previous week to 4.6 million drop in total viewers.

The next night, Monday, was worse, with 3.87 million total. It was down over 6% from the previous Monday.

All in all, “Idol” is down more than 5% so far from last year.

On Monday as usual it was beaten soundly by “The Voice” on NBC.

At least you can say ABC is loyal. They stick with this show like they are loyal “Grey’s Anatomy,” which does worse! What if they developed new shows? What if?