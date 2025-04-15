Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Report: Temu Pulls All Ads from Google, Ubiquitous Chinese Marketer Protests Over Trump Tariffs

By Roger Friedman

Say goodbye to Temu. For now.

The ubiquitous Chinese marketer that famous sells products at cheap prices has exited Google Ads.

Temu, according to reports, fell from 3rd or 4th place to 58th place a few days ago on all of Google’s rankings.

By Sunday, Temu was gone entirely.

This is all in response to Trump’s trade war with China, and his 125% tariffs on Chinese goods. There was no carve out for Google. This is ironic, of course, since Google was one of many tech companies to grovel for help by donating money to Trump’s inaugural campaign.

The Google boycott by Temu probably won’t last long. They need to be on the internet via Google in order to survive and sell $2 polyester sweaters and gadgets that don’t always work. But they’re making a statement.

Stay tuned…

Here’s a chart supplied by SearchEngineLand.com:

