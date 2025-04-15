Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

Kanye West Claims Parents Beat Him, Mother Slept with Female Babysitter, Posts Disgusting Comments About Hillary Clinton

By Roger Friedman

Share

Kanye West has been on a tear on social media.

In new posts, he claims his parents beat him — but not in an abusive way.

He claimed in one post that he found his mother, the late Professor Donda West, sleeping with his female babysitter. Most of West’s posts are disgusting but this one is just sad. He revered his mother and is now demeaning her by exposing her private life with no possible explanation.

West also has posted hideous things about Hillary Clinton and Taylor Swift. I’m not going to post those because they’re filthy and beyond the pale. Suffice to say, West — who says in other posts he won’t delete anything, he’s very proud of all this — is a sick, sick man.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com