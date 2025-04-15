Kanye West Claims Parents Beat Him, Mother Slept with Female Babysitter, Posts Disgusting Comments About Hillary Clinton

Kanye West has been on a tear on social media.

In new posts, he claims his parents beat him — but not in an abusive way.

He claimed in one post that he found his mother, the late Professor Donda West, sleeping with his female babysitter. Most of West’s posts are disgusting but this one is just sad. He revered his mother and is now demeaning her by exposing her private life with no possible explanation.

West also has posted hideous things about Hillary Clinton and Taylor Swift. I’m not going to post those because they’re filthy and beyond the pale. Suffice to say, West — who says in other posts he won’t delete anything, he’s very proud of all this — is a sick, sick man.