Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr Will Be in the Room Where it Happens When He Returns to Broadway’s “Hamilton” This Fall

By Roger Friedman

Lin Manuel’s award winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” is still selling out most of its shows 9 years after it debuted.

Come September 9th, though, “Hamilton” will be totally maxed out when Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. returns as Aaron Burr.

If people still bought tickets in person, there would be lines up the block and around the corner for Odom, who will once again be in the room where it happens.

Odom has had many successes since leaving “Hamilton” in 2016, but this will forever be his signature role. His shows will run through November 23rd.

Will Odom be the only original cast member to return? Or the beginning of a series of such events? Either way, it’s great news!

