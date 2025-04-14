Harry Potter’s Reimagined HBO TV Series’ Hogwarts Staff Will Feature Tony Winners John Lithgow, Janet McTeer

Tony winners John Lithgow and Janet McTeer have joined the staff at Hogwart’s.

They will play, respectively, Dumbeldore and Minerva McGonagall in the reimagined HBO TV series of “Harry Potter.”

Several great British actors have been cast as well including Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

The whole next month will be filled with more casting announcements for the HBO version of the beloved series including Harry. Hermione, and Ron.

The new “Harry Potter” will not just be recitation of the films word for word. It’s being adapted, and there will be many changes for a new generation.

But so far, so good. Just wait and see Janet McTeer– she’s the Maggie Smith of our generation. And Lithgow is a genius.