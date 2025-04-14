Monday, April 14, 2025
Harry Potter’s Reimagined HBO TV Series’ Hogwarts Staff Will Feature Tony Winners John Lithgow, Janet McTeer

By Roger Friedman

Tony winners John Lithgow and Janet McTeer have joined the staff at Hogwart’s.

They will play, respectively, Dumbeldore and Minerva McGonagall in the reimagined HBO TV series of “Harry Potter.”

Several great British actors have been cast as well including Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

The whole next month will be filled with more casting announcements for the HBO version of the beloved series including Harry. Hermione, and Ron.

The new “Harry Potter” will not just be recitation of the films word for word. It’s being adapted, and there will be many changes for a new generation.

But so far, so good. Just wait and see Janet McTeer– she’s the Maggie Smith of our generation. And Lithgow is a genius.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

