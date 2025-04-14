Monday, April 14, 2025
“Grey’s Anatomy” Falls to Second Lowest Showing of the Season, Now Down 30% From Last Year

By Roger Friedman

Season 21 of “Grey’s Anatomy” has been so bad ratings wise, it’s amazing to think to it’s still on the air.

This past Thursday’s numbers fell to 2.015 million in total viewers. That’s down 5% from last week, the second lowest of this season.

“Grey’s” is down a whopping 30% in total viewers from last year, and 47% in the key age demo.

The only viewers left are bored pets who can’t their Roku for streaming options.

Most of those pets are turning to CBS’s “Elsbeth,” which scored 4.5 million viewers this past Thursday at 10pm. To add insult to injury, ABC’s 9pm show “Doctor Odyssey,” essentially the Love Boat meets “Hotel,” had 700,000 more viewers. That’s how many people changed the channel to avoid “Greys.”

Nevertheless, ABC has renewed the medical soap opera for a 22nd season.

Can things get worse? Yes. There are still four more episodes.

Meantime, in the field of medical TV shows, “The Pitt” is the hot show everyone’s talking about.

Roger Friedman
