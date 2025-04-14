Monday, April 14, 2025
Broadway: Liza Minnelli Rumored to Appear with Eclectic List of Celebs for John Kander 100th Birthday Show — (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

Is Liza Minnelli coming to Broadway?

A source tells me that Minnelli will likely fly in for a celebration of composer John Kander’s 100th birthday on Monday, May 19th at the Stephen Sondheim Theater.

Joel Grey will undoubtedly be there, too. But I’m told both appearances are being kept under wraps for now.

Alan Cumming is the night’s emcee, which makes sense since he played the emcee in a revival of “Cabaret.”

Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson, are the creators of the event, which has such an eclectic list of performers that Jennifer Lopez is included.

Others expected to perform one way or another at “Ring Them Bells: A Birthday Celebration for John Kander” include Victoria Clark, Charlotte d’Amboise, Brandon Victor Dixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Ramin Karimloo, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Lillias White, Tony Yazbeck, and Karen Ziemba.

Proceeds from the show are going to the Roundabout Theater. Please visit https://roundabouttheatre.org/ringthembells for information and to purchase tickets.

Weeks ago, a source close to Liza told me she was planning something “big” for May. Let’s hope it all works out. If she sings one line from “New York, New York,” the Sondheim audience will lose its mind!

PS Will Liza be chosen for Kennedy Center Honors this year? She’s waited a long time. And if she does, will she go under the current circumstances at the theater? These questions loom.

