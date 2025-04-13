Sunday, April 13, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMoviesUncategorized

“White Lotus” Star Walton Goggins Silent About Movie He Made with Pedro Pascal, Directed by His Wife, That Opened This Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

Actor Walton Goggins is everywhere.

The “White Lotus” star has done a massive amount of press the last couple of weeks for the HBO drama, touting the great love story — his words — between his character, Rick, and Chelsea, played so well by Aimee Lou Wood.

So I was surprised to hear that Goggins’ wife, Nina Conners, directed a film that was released on Friday. He’s never mentioned it.

“The Uninvited” was ready for release in 2024, but just came out this weekend. Among the cast are Goggins himself and the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal.

Goggins did take pictures with Conners on April 7th at a screening in New York at the IFC Center. Unfortunately, no one else went to it, so there was no press coverage.

Back in November, for some reason, there was a better attended screening in Los Angeles. Again, little was made of it, and Goggins’ “White Lotus” season hadn’t aired yet.

The movie — despite the two stars plus Lois Smith, Rufus Sewell and Elizabeth Reaser — has a strange, small distributor called Foton.

“The Uninvited” apparently isn’t terrible. It has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film takes place over one night at a Hollywood party, and is kind of a satire of the glittery life.

But it’s very curious. You’d think with “White Lotus” booming, and Goggins talking to everyone about that series and “The Righteous Gemstones,” Conners could have gotten some scant mention somewhere. Pascal has also been on the press trail, for his HBO series, “The Last of Us,” which returns tonight.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com