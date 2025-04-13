“White Lotus” Star Walton Goggins Silent About Movie He Made with Pedro Pascal, Directed by His Wife, That Opened This Weekend

Actor Walton Goggins is everywhere.

The “White Lotus” star has done a massive amount of press the last couple of weeks for the HBO drama, touting the great love story — his words — between his character, Rick, and Chelsea, played so well by Aimee Lou Wood.

So I was surprised to hear that Goggins’ wife, Nina Conners, directed a film that was released on Friday. He’s never mentioned it.

“The Uninvited” was ready for release in 2024, but just came out this weekend. Among the cast are Goggins himself and the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal.

Goggins did take pictures with Conners on April 7th at a screening in New York at the IFC Center. Unfortunately, no one else went to it, so there was no press coverage.

Back in November, for some reason, there was a better attended screening in Los Angeles. Again, little was made of it, and Goggins’ “White Lotus” season hadn’t aired yet.

The movie — despite the two stars plus Lois Smith, Rufus Sewell and Elizabeth Reaser — has a strange, small distributor called Foton.

“The Uninvited” apparently isn’t terrible. It has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film takes place over one night at a Hollywood party, and is kind of a satire of the glittery life.

But it’s very curious. You’d think with “White Lotus” booming, and Goggins talking to everyone about that series and “The Righteous Gemstones,” Conners could have gotten some scant mention somewhere. Pascal has also been on the press trail, for his HBO series, “The Last of Us,” which returns tonight.