The Hilarious “SNL” Parody of “The White Lotus” — called “The White Potus” — Generated Nearly 1 Million YouTube Views Overnight (Watch)

The best part of last night’s “Saturday Night Live” was a filmed parody.

“The White Potus” satirizes “The White Lotus” with hilarious results. Among other things, it brings back former “SNL” players Alex Moffatt and Beck Bennett. Moffatt revives his Eric Trump to go with Mikey Day’s Don Jr in place of brothers Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola.

The YouTube video alone has almost 1 million views. You’ll see why.