Rod Stewart, 80, Says He’s Never Retiring: “I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me”

By Roger Friedman

Rod Stewart — some guys have all the luck.

At 89, Rod the Sod says today he will not retire from singing or performing.

He says in an Instagram post, “I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me.”

When I saw him this winter backstage at the Fire Aid concerts in Los Angeles, he was literally jumping up and down and chatting up a storm, making jokes with all the red carpet press.

Rod has dates booked all year, too. And if it’s still real, he has that full head of hair.

Good for Rod! He’s an Energizer bunny. Maybe he can do the next collaboration album with his buddy, Elton John, and Ronnie Wood on guitar. Now that would be a super group!

