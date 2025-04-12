Swoldemort: Oscar Nominee Ralph Fiennes, 62, Still Hoping to Play James Bond Villain After Being “M” for Years

Apparently, Ralph Fiennes is trying out to play a villain in the next James Bond movie.

He was “M” in the last couple of releases, but that wasn’t enough to satisfying him.

Fiennes has posted picture of what he looked like under the robes in “Conclave.”

He is now shredded, painfully so.

He just posted these pictures but it looks like they were for an Uberto Pasolini movie called “The Return” with Juliette Binoche which was released in December and made just $2.5 million worldwide.

Was it worth it? They filmed in Greece, and it looks like he ate nothing but protein powder and steroids. Maybe he was bored.

This look should help when Fiennes directs three classic plays this summer in England at Theater Bath. None of them is “Conan the Barbarian.”

Please, give this man a donut!