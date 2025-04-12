LOL Watch Donald Trump Brutally Snub Cheryl Hines, aka Mrs. RFK Jr, With Hand Extended for A Shake, at UFC Match

This is too good. Pretty, pretty, pretty good!

Donald Trump either didn’t remember who Cheryl Hines was tonight at UFC 314, that she’s Robert Kennedy Jr’s wife, or he actually snubbed her.

The latter seems to be the case.

In all the videos of the meeting between Trump and the Kennedys you’ll see:

Hines extends her hand to shake his at at UFC match (where all classy presidents have always gone). Trump refuses to look at her. Hines makes a face and takes back her hand.

Nice respect for RFK Jr from Trump. And Cheryl’s white!

Hines must be so embarrassed. She gave up her career, friends, and life to support her wacko husband. No one takes her seriously anymore, especially after it was revealed that Kennedy had been having some kind of affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Now Trump won’t even look at her.

As many have said tonight, cue the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” music.

What fun for the Kennedy family, who wouldn’t be caught dead at a UFC fight.

Start watching at :45 seconds, it’s a hoot.

BREAKING: President Trump walks out at UFC 314!!! pic.twitter.com/PaUgrGzdq0 — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) April 13, 2025