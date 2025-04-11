“Squid Game,” Huge Emmy, Golden Globe Winner in 2022, Disappears from Discussion as Season 2 Bombs

Remember when “Squid Game” was so hot you couldn’t touch it. You couldn’t even make calamari jokes!

That was in 2022.

For season 1, the show won 4 Emmy Awards, including Best Actor, was voted best TV drama by the Golden Globes, and earned dozens more nominations and trophies. You couldn’t get away from “Squid Games.”

Three years later, Netflix released the second season and not it’s all cold and rubbery.

As the 2025 Emmy nominations are coming in July, predictions are overflowing for each category.

Not one of them has included Season 2. Released in January, “Squid Game” season 2 is gone. Netflix trumpeted it on the day it was dumped onto the platform and it was never heard from again. The streaming platform doesn’t give numbers that can be independently measured. The new “Squid Game” doesn’t even register in the Netflix top 10.

Fame is certainly fleeting. Maybe the producers waited too long. The fans lost interest. The show, which was about 456 people competing in a secret contest. They’re all in deep financial hardship, and must risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games. The winners got hundreds of millions of dollars.

I guess that all seems passe now in the era of Musk and Bezos. Next season they should gamble over who gets deported, and who makes their way back to the US in one piece!