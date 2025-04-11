Madonna Says She Actually Took a Two Hour Train Ride to Yale University in New Haven to See Her Friend’s Art Show

Madonna says she went to visit Yale University this week.

Not for admission, or get her kids into the school. She visited her artist friend, Tracey Emin’s exhibit up there.

New Haven is a two hour ride from Manhattan, but with Madge’s money she could been chauffeured in style. She could also have flown private from Teterboro, NJ to New Haven’s Tweed airport.

Instead, she says she took the train! She probably went to Grand Central and did mostly local stops. Price for a senior citizen is around $12 dollars each way.

She couldn’t have been by herself. And during the day, going in that direction, the train would not have been crowded. Coming home might have been harder to snag a few seats for her team.

Did the conductor recognize her? Did she bring snacks? Did she bring magazines? Did she hit the bar car? If anyone knows more, please email me at showbiz411@gmail.com.