Friday, April 11, 2025
Donate
ArtCelebrity

Madonna Says She Actually Took a Two Hour Train Ride to Yale University in New Haven to See Her Friend’s Art Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Madonna says she went to visit Yale University this week.

Not for admission, or get her kids into the school. She visited her artist friend, Tracey Emin’s exhibit up there.

New Haven is a two hour ride from Manhattan, but with Madge’s money she could been chauffeured in style. She could also have flown private from Teterboro, NJ to New Haven’s Tweed airport.

Instead, she says she took the train! She probably went to Grand Central and did mostly local stops. Price for a senior citizen is around $12 dollars each way.

She couldn’t have been by herself. And during the day, going in that direction, the train would not have been crowded. Coming home might have been harder to snag a few seats for her team.

Did the conductor recognize her? Did she bring snacks? Did she bring magazines? Did she hit the bar car? If anyone knows more, please email me at showbiz411@gmail.com.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com