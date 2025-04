Sir Elton John is having an amazing week.

His album with Brandi Carlile, “Who Believes in Angels,” is biggest hit in decades. A week after its release the album remains number on Amazon.com and iTunes.

Elton says in a post that he’s “blown away” and feels “wonderful.”

“Angels” is number 1 in the UK. In this country, it’s the top selling physical album.

At such a dire time it’s pretty cool to have a great story about the most deserving artist.

Bravo!

PS I want those blue glasses!