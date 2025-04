Movies Made by Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Harris Dickinson Go to Cannes Along with Mission Impossible

Movies made by Scarlett Johansson, Bono, newcomer actor Harris Dickinson are going to the Cannes Film Festival.

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” will be the big splash, along the films by Richard Linklater, Wes Anderson, and Cannes regulars like Joachim Trier, Julia Ducournau, the infamously boring Dardennes brothers, Kelly Reichardt, and Ari Aster, whose last film — “Beau is Afraid” — was the worst movie of the last 10 years.

If Ken Loach had made a film, it would be there.

There are a lot of first films including opening night.

Those, and many we know little about, could be the “Emilia Perez” or “Parasite” of this year, and really break out. That’s the way it is. Cannes is full of surprises.

The show starts May 12th on the Croisette. Look for a couple of additions to the list. I’m always excited about Linklater.

Scarlett’s movie stars June Squibb, age 94, who continues her marvelous career after “Thelma.” Dickinson recently starred with Nicole Kidman in “Babygirl.” Bono’s film is a chronicle of his stage show. Anderson’s “The Phoenician” may be a satire of Elon Musk.

Stay tuned…

OPENING FILM

PARTIR UN JOUR

Amélie Bonnin

1st film – Out of Competition

COMPETITION

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME

Wes Anderson

EDDINGTON

Ari Aster

JEUNES MÈRES

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

ALPHA

Julia Ducournau

RENOIR

Hayakawa Chie

THE HISTORY OF SOUND

Oliver Hermanus

LA PETITE DERNIÈRE

Hafsia Herzi

SIRAT

Oliver Laxe

NEW WAVE

Richard Linklater

TWO PROSECUTORS

Sergei Loznitsa

FUORI

Mario Martone

O SECRETO AGENTE (THE SECRET AGENT)

Kleber Mendonça Filho

DOSSIER 137

Dominik Moll

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT

Jafar Panahi

THE MASTERMIND

Kelly Reichardt

AIGLES OF THE REPUBLIC

Tarik Saleh

SOUND OF FALLING

Mascha Schilinski

ROMERÍA

Carla Simón

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Joachim Trier

UN CERTAIN REGARD

LA MISTERIOSA MIRADA DEL FLAMENCO (THE MYSTERIOUS GAZE OF THE FLAMINGO)

Diego Céspedes

1st film

MÉTÉORS

Hubert Charuel

MY FATHER’S SHADOW

Akinola Davies Jr

1st film

L’INCONNU DE LA GRANDE ARCHE

Stéphane Demoustier

URCHIN

Harris Dickinson

1st film

HOMEBOUND

Neeraj Ghaywan

TÔI YAMANAMINO HIKARI (A PALE VIEW OF HILLS)

Ishikawa Kei

ELEANOR THE GREAT

Scarlett Johansson

1st film

KARAVAN

Zuzana Kirchnerová

1st film

PILLION

Harry Lighton

1st film

AISHA CAN’T FLY AWAY

Morad Mostafa

1st film

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Arab and Tarzan Nasser

THE PLAGUE

Charlie Polinger

1st film

PROMISED SKY

Erige Sehiri

LE CITTÀ DI PIANURA (THE LAST ONE FOR THE ROAD)

Francesco Sossai

TESTA O CROCE? (HEADS OR TAILS?)

Matteo Zoppis, Alessio Rigo de Righi

OUT OF COMPETITION

COLOURS OF TIME

Cédric Klapisch

LA FEMME LA PLUS RICHE DU MONDE

Thierry Klifa

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING

Christopher McQuarrie

VIE PRIVÉE

Rebecca Zlotowski

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

DALLOWAY

Yann Gozlan

EXIT 8

Kawamura Genki

FENG LIN HUO SHAN (SONS OF THE NEON NIGHT)

Mak Juno

CANNES PREMIERE

AMRUM

Fatih Akin

SPLITSVILLE

Michael Angelo Covino

LA OLA (THE WAVE)

Sebastián Lelio

CONNEMARA

Alex Lutz

ORWELL : 2+2=5

Raoul Peck

DAS VERSCHWINDEN DES JOSEF MENGELE (THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JOSEF MENGELE)

Kirill Serebrennikov

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

STORIES OF SURRENDER

Bono

TELL HER THAT I LOVE HER

Romane Bohringer

A MAGNIFICENT LIFE

Sylvain Chomet