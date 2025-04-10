Legendary Oscar Winning Director Woody Allen Releasing His First Novel, “What’s with Baum?” in September

Woody Allen’s made what, 50 films? He’s also written many plays, some on Broadway, one that premiered last year in Budapest.

His classics include the recent, amazing “Coup de Chance,” Oscar winner “Annie Hall,” “Vicki Cristina Barcelona,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Manhattan,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Broadway Danny Rose,” “Zelig,” “Bullets over Broadway,” “Husbands and Wives,” “A Rainy Day in New York” — featuring Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez, plus “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Radio Days,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” “Love and Death,” “Sleeper,” “Bananas,” and so on.

Now, at age 89, he’s written a novel which will be published in September. The book is called “What’s with Baum?” If it’s anything like his many collections of humor essays, and his memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” it’s going to be a great read.

Maybe Woody can sell the movie rights!

While we’re waiting, re-read “Without Feathers,” “Zero Gravity,” or “Side Effects.” They’re all balms for the current unpleasantness in the world.

You can order it here.

Mazel tov, Woody!