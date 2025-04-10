Thursday, April 10, 2025
Legendary Oscar Winning Director Woody Allen Releasing His First Novel, “What’s with Baum?” in September

By Roger Friedman

Woody Allen’s made what, 50 films? He’s also written many plays, some on Broadway, one that premiered last year in Budapest.

His classics include the recent, amazing “Coup de Chance,” Oscar winner “Annie Hall,” “Vicki Cristina Barcelona,” “Midnight in Paris,” “Manhattan,” “Blue Jasmine,” “Broadway Danny Rose,” “Zelig,” “Bullets over Broadway,” “Husbands and Wives,” “A Rainy Day in New York” — featuring Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez, plus “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Radio Days,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors,” “Love and Death,” “Sleeper,” “Bananas,” and so on.

Now, at age 89, he’s written a novel which will be published in September. The book is called “What’s with Baum?” If it’s anything like his many collections of humor essays, and his memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” it’s going to be a great read.

Maybe Woody can sell the movie rights!

While we’re waiting, re-read “Without Feathers,” “Zero Gravity,” or “Side Effects.” They’re all balms for the current unpleasantness in the world.

You can order it here.

Mazel tov, Woody!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

