Denzel Washington Will Fly to Cannes in Between $900 Ticket Broadway “Othello” Shows for Spike Lee Premiere

Denzel Washington is going to have an exhausting weekend come May 18th.

After performing in “Othello” on Broadway at the Sunday matinee, he will leave the theater at 6pm and fly to the south of France for one day.

On Monday, May 19th, Denzel will walk the red carpet in Cannes for Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.”

That should be at about 1pm New York time on Monday. If he stays for applause and kudos, he can back to Nice airport and fly back to New York in time to make Tuesday’s 7pm performance of “Othello.”

Can it be done? Yes, if he flies privately or in ultra first class where he can stretch out and take an Ambien.

“High and Low” was not announced this morning in the Cannes line up. The festival had to get a final ok from Washington. But “Highest 2 Lowest,” which will be shown out of competition, is a big deal. It’s based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller, “High and Low.”

The new mvoie has an eclectic cast including beautiful American TV actress Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and Rihanna’s rapper husband, ASAP Rocky.

Cannes probably wouldn’t make the deal with A24 unless they were guaranteed Denzel would do this crazy round trip. But it’s Spike’s first film since the great Oscar nominated “Blackkkklansman.” Can’t wait to see it!