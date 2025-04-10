Congrats! “SNL” Star Alum Cecily Strong Announces “Easy Birth” of Baby

The great Cecily Strong has announced the birth of her baby.

She writes that it was an “easy birth with a glorious epidural that I forgot I’d still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch.”

Mazel tov!

When she feels better, Cecily can go back to the box of wine she always presented as Jeannine Pirro. Still hilarious!