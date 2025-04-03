Thursday, April 3, 2025
Kanye West Posts Tracklist for New Album Illustrated with Swastikas, Featuring 2 “Hitler” Songs, Titles “Free Diddy,” “Cosby”

By Roger Friedman

Overnight, Kanye West posted a few times to Twitter.

He offered a tracklist for a new album that might be called “Bully,” which may or may not exist.

The new tracklist is adorned with swastikas. The songs are called “WW3,” “Cosby,” “Free Diddy,” “Dirty Magazines,” “BIanca,” “Virgil Let Me Down,” “Heil Hitler,” “Hitler Ye and Jesus,” “Jared,” “Money and Fame,” and “Nitrous..

“Bianca” would be about his wife, Bianca Censori, who he said in another post left him. There’s a rumor she’s trying to get a divorce after being paraded around naked for about a year.

“Jared” refers to Donald Trump’s nephew, who made billions during the first administration and is now missing from the White House.

The Virgil in “Virgil” would be Virgil Abloh, the designer who died in 2021 at the age of 41 from a rare cancer. Recently, West has been ranting on social media that before his death Abloh abandoned him over the rapper’s spewing of antisemitic comments.

The latter is part of West’s continued paranoia. He’s got feuds going on his head that no one cares about. Explaining them is pointless.

If there is a new album, West would have to release it on his own. If it does sing the praises of Hitler and contain Nazi images, I would hope streaming platforms would refuse to carry it.

