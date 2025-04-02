Thriller: Michael Jackson Movie Will Come in Two Parts a la “Wicked” But Not Until 2026 (Exclusive)

There’s been a lot of talk in the last 24 hours about the Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael.”

Both Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro and TheInsneider’s Jeff Sneider have been on the track of this movie since Lionsgate made no mention of the potential blockbuster at CinemaCon this week.

Now I can confirm exclusively that “Michael” will be split into 2 two hour films, and they will be released in 2026. There will not be a release in 2025.

My sources in the Michael Jackson world are very excited about these developments because the King of Pop, they say, deserves more attention than any other music star.

Given that the Beatles will get four movies in 2028, a Michael two-parter makes sense. I’m hearing this will be a la “Wicked,” although the two parts will occur in the same calendar year. That will make it easier in awards season.

This gives Sony Music enough time to organize soundtracks and tie-ins, and to get everyone ready for Michael’s nephew, Jafaar, who plays his uncle in the movie, up to speed in the public eye. Sources who’ve seen footage of Jafaar can’t stop raving about his performance.

Who’s not talking? The Michael Jackson Estate. They’re playing everything close to the vest considering they’re managing the “MJ” Broadway musical, a smash all over the world (and separate from the movie). After the live show and the movie, what can they do next? How about an opera? It would make sense!

PS Michael Jackson sales and airplay are already booming in the first quarter of 2025.