Sony Confirms April 2028 for Four Beatles Films Told from Each of the Group’s Members Perspectives — With Hot Stars Attached

The Beatles will get four simultaneous films three years from now, from Sony Pictures. They were announced at CinemaCon 2025.

The four films are each directed by award winner Sam Mendes, and be billed as “The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.”

I suppose that’s the title, with John, Paul, George, and Ringo as the subtitles.

The lads will be played by four of the hottest young actors working today: Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

Listed producers are Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor, and Alexandra Derbyshire — but no one from the Beatles “family” or the heads of Apple Records.

Final credits are not divulged, but Sony confirmed the release on Monday night.

The films will have total freedom to use all the Beatles songs. There’s no doubt that Apple Records will deploy a set of collectible soundtracks with the best sound technology.

The tie-ins should be insane, starting with Sirius XM’s Beatles channel and extending to all kinds of marketing.

Who will write each film? Will they overlap? What material is all based on? Again, no details were given. But the making of four simultaneous films is a mind boggling project. Mendes is a master, so he can surely pull this off. But the cost will be staggering.

Casting should include the roles of Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager, all the wives and girlfriends, plus Allen Klein, the man who successfully turned everyone against each other.

Sony also announced two new Spider Man movies, their bread and butter. “Spider Man: Brand New Day,” and “Spider Man: Beyond the Spider Verse” animated, are the titles. The former film, I’m told, will have a lot of the recent “Spider Man” cast, although the characters may not remember each other.

They will, however, remember the Beatles songs!