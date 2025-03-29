“American Idol” Fell by 10% Last Week: Are Carrie Underwood’s Politics Dragging Season 23 Underwater?

Last Sunday’s “American Idol” sent to an all time low in the ratings.

The third episode of Season 23 dropped to 4.063 million, or 9.91% from the previous week.

That’s a loss of 500,000 viewers in one week.

What’s happening? Is Carrie Underwood the cause?

Many fans voiced unhappiness with Underwood after she sang at Trump’s inauguration. They swore not to watch the show again.

Others say on social media they find her dull.

Underwood’s politics are far from dull, however. Not only did she sing for Trump, but a decade ago she mocked Obamacare on the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley. Although this incident was long ago, the video of it has recently resurfaced. See below.

This week’s “American Idol” ratings will be scrutinized, I’m sure, to figure out the trouble.