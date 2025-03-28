The Sundance Film Festival is about to create social cavity.

The news comes just in time as Utah, where film festival goers have suffered colds and pneumonia for 43 years, has today banned fluoride in the drinking water.

Sundance will head to Boulder, Colorado in January 2027. The appeal of Colorado includes moving from a backward red state to a forward thinking blue one.

Not just that: it’s a heckuva lot warmer in Boulder — by 12 degrees, and less snowy than in Park City. Also, when they saw a movie is “jaw dropping,” it won’t be literal.

Sundance has been fighting with Park City for years. The ski village is unaffordable for most people attending the festival. It’s impossible to get to theater venues, especially when it’s snowing. Every street runs in the wrong direction. Buses are still trying to get to their next stop.

Park City is also 1,500 feet higher than Boulder, so adios to elevation sickness. And maybe in Boulder it will be possible to get a cell signal! You could call a dentist!

The fluoride thing is true, by the way, especially in Salt Lake City. You could curse about it, but they’d arrest you.

So goodbye, Park City, where almost every art gallery carries portraits of bears with fish in their mouths, where I lost my voice once and had pneumonia twice. So long to the Park City Marriott, which actually had rooms in the basement with no windows. It was all a lot of fun!