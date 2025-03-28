“Succession” Star Sarah Snook Nails Down Tony Award with Stunning Performance in Broadway’s “Dorian Gray”

“Succession” star Sarah Snook picked up a lot of awards for playing complex Shiv Roy on TV.

Sje immediately segued to the London stage and an Olivier award for playing 26 roles in the one woman version of Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

Last night she opened on Broadway in “Dorian Gray” and cemented her chance to win a Tony Award for the same work.

Trust me, you’ve never seen anything like this uninterrupted (no intermission) two hour star turn. Snook is magnificent. The whole Australian production –adapted and directed by Kip Williams — is otherworldly. Very little compares to it for its ingenuity — maybe “Hamilton” as a whole.

But what Snook does with these 26 characters — most of them live, but some on video — stunning. I’m sorry to use so may superlatives, but she is nothing less than dazzling. This is a Broadway debut for the ages. It’s actually hard to believe Snook doesn’t pass out in her dressing room when it’s over. But she does 7 to 8 performances a week, matinees included. It’s as if she’s Wonder Woman, Lady Gaga, and Caitlin Clark all at once.

More info in the morning. But you should know when Snook appeared at the after party, she was her usual friendly self, no affectations. She is not a diva. If she wanted to be, no one would blame her.

Look out Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and so on. Blanchett’s film company optioned the play for her star in a film version. Only Snook should carry over to the big screen, I’m afraid. The comparisons will never end.

Also, pretty remarkable that “Succession” has yielded an Oscar and Emmy for Kieran Culkin, an Oscar nomination and other awards for Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox aiming for a Tony next year, and certainly big things to come for Matthew MacFadyen.

More on “Dorian Gray” Later today…