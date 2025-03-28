Friday, March 28, 2025
Kennedy Center Cancels “Legally Blonde,” Andrew Lloyd Webber Shows Like “Cats” and “Phantom” Unlikely Given History

By Roger Friedman

What a crazy load of BS yesterday from the Kennedy Center.

Another musical is canceled, this time it’s the musical “Legally Blonde.” It was supposed to run there in mid June.

The producer of the show is Jeffrey Finn. He also happens to be the Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater at the Kennedy Center, as well as the Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage, the company that produces touring musicals.

So, got that? He canceled the show from both sides.

The fact is, no one wants to perform at the Kennedy Center anymore. Just because you own the rights to a show doesn’t mean you can get people to put it on.

Not even for money.

“Hamilton” pulled out of the Kennedy Center, and so have many performers. They won’t come back until the old regime is restored.

Donald Trump recently said he wants shows like “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera.” But that may be tricky since Andrew Lloyd Webber, who owns the shows he created, can’t stand Trump. Webber has a lot of money, he doesn’t the need the receipts from this Kennedy Center.

Sir Andrew told Trump to stop using his song, “Memory.” on the campaign trail. He once uninvited Trump from the premiere of “School of Rock” on Broadway. So it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing any of his shows produced under Donald Trump. They can always play at the nearby unencumbered National Theater.

