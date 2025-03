How’s the old box office doing?



“Snow White” was number 1 on Thursday night, with $1.8 million.

Nipping at its heels is 1999’s “Princess Mononoke,” with $1.2 million.

The 1999 (US release) Japanese animated film was directed by famed filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. It was distributed by Harvey Weinstein at Miramax in its heyday.

Now the princess, re-released by GKIDS, is number 2 by a mile at the Thursday box office. It did better than four other new films last night. And, at fewer theaters.