“White Lotus” Ratings Down Almost 10% on HBO with Crazy Incest Episode

Whoops!

Sunday’s crazy incest episode of The White Lotus actually fell in the ratings by almost 10%.

Sunday’s linear ratings were 740,000 vs the previous week’s 828,000.

HBO says the total was 4.2 million including streaming on Max and all platforms.

What made viewers turn off? Possibly the three way sex scene thst included the Ratliff brothers. It’s unclear. But as social media posts rolled westward, some viewers may have gone elsewhere.

The linear number is certainly a shock. I thought it would hit 1 million.

Still, Emmy noms are coming for Parker Posey and a few others this summer.

Stay tuned…