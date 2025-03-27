Thursday, March 27, 2025
Warner Bros. Bets Big on Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” (Trailer)

By Roger Friedman

Warner Bros. is betting big time on a huge fall release.

Paul Thomas Anderson directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in “One Battle After Another.”

This is PTA’s biggest gamble since “Boogie Nights.” So far, it looks pretty exciting.

“One Battle After Another” is based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel, “Vineland.” PTA has already adapted another Pynchon book, “Inherent Vice,” which we like to call “Incoherent Vice.”

But this one has a good feeling. And we need this hit for the fall season. Cross fingers we’ll see it at the Toronto Film Festival.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

