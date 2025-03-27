Warner Bros. Bets Big on Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” (Trailer)

Warner Bros. is betting big time on a huge fall release.

Paul Thomas Anderson directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in “One Battle After Another.”

This is PTA’s biggest gamble since “Boogie Nights.” So far, it looks pretty exciting.

“One Battle After Another” is based on Thomas Pynchon’s novel, “Vineland.” PTA has already adapted another Pynchon book, “Inherent Vice,” which we like to call “Incoherent Vice.”

But this one has a good feeling. And we need this hit for the fall season. Cross fingers we’ll see it at the Toronto Film Festival.