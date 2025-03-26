Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Lady Gaga Bringing “Mayhem” to the World with New Arena Tour Announced for US, Europe

By Roger Friedman

Lady Gaga is hitting the road. With her “Mayhem” album going through the roof, she’s going on an arena tour of 32 dates in 16 locations that should be sold out before you read the end of this sentence.

She says, “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going. It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks. We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Gaga could perform the whole album, it’s that good. Plus she has dozens of past hits. We can only guess what kind of cosplay will be going on in the audience, too! Gaga’s Little Monsters are deeply devoted to their leader.

This is likely just the beginning of “Mayhem” around the world and back through the US. This is Lady Gaga’s year!

PS Nice shout out to Live Nation’s legendary Arthur Fogel.

Here she is, dazzling, from yesterday’s Howard Stern Show.

