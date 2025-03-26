Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Movies

“Avengers: Doomsday” Will Star Robert Downey Jr and Cast of Thousands Including Ant Man, Capt America, Bucky, Thor, and More!

By Roger Friedman

Marvel-Disney is pulling out all the stops for “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film arrives May 1, 2026.

They’ve announced just minutes ago that everyone they know will be in the film including a cast of thousands.

Robert Downey, Jr plays the title character since his Tony Stark from the other “Avengers” movies is dead.

None of his old friends will recognize him.

Returning directors are Joe and Anthony Russo, whose $320 Million “The Electric Slate,” is a gi-normous bomb.

How much will this one cost? More than all the others put together!

The cast includes:
Paul Rudd
Chris Hemsworth
Anthony Mackie
Sebastian Stan
Vanessa Kirby
Letitia Wright
Wyatt Russell
Tenoch Huerta Mejía
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Pedro Pascal
Hayley Atwell

