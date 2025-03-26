“Avengers: Doomsday” Will Star Robert Downey Jr and Cast of Thousands Including Ant Man, Capt America, Bucky, Thor, and More!

Marvel-Disney is pulling out all the stops for “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film arrives May 1, 2026.

They’ve announced just minutes ago that everyone they know will be in the film including a cast of thousands.

Robert Downey, Jr plays the title character since his Tony Stark from the other “Avengers” movies is dead.

None of his old friends will recognize him.

Returning directors are Joe and Anthony Russo, whose $320 Million “The Electric Slate,” is a gi-normous bomb.

How much will this one cost? More than all the others put together!

The cast includes:

Paul Rudd

Chris Hemsworth

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

Vanessa Kirby

Letitia Wright

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Pedro Pascal

Hayley Atwell

