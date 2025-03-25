ABC Celebrates “Nightline” 45th Anniversary By Keeping OG Anchor Ted Koppel Mentions to a Minimum

The great broadcaster Ted Koppel launched ABC’s “Nightline” in 1980. He was the main anchor, voice, and face of the show until he was eased out in 2005.

This was when “Nightline” was so important it came on at 11:30pm. After Koppel was ousted, the show moved to follow Jimmy Kimmel. Nice at is now, “Nightline” does not have the same importance.

This week, “Nightline” is being celebrated for its 45th anniversary.

For the 40th anniversary, Koppel was really celebrated, with a separate interview as well.

In the new package promoting the show’s history, which you can see below, Koppel isn’t ID’d until 7 minutes and 58 seconds in. He disappears midway through the segment. His name is mentioned once. It’s as if ABC News doesn’t want to be reminded that Ted — now age 85 — is a senior contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Ted wasn’t even invited onto “Good Morning America” this week for a look back at the show’s history.

Hey, Ted, we remember what you did to make “Nightline” a big deal! TV news execs have no time for gratitude. But we do!

45th anniversary:

40th anniversary: