ABC Celebrates “Nightline” 45th Anniversary By Keeping OG Anchor Ted Koppel Mentions to a Minimum

By Roger Friedman

The great broadcaster Ted Koppel launched ABC’s “Nightline” in 1980. He was the main anchor, voice, and face of the show until he was eased out in 2005.

This was when “Nightline” was so important it came on at 11:30pm. After Koppel was ousted, the show moved to follow Jimmy Kimmel. Nice at is now, “Nightline” does not have the same importance.

This week, “Nightline” is being celebrated for its 45th anniversary.

For the 40th anniversary, Koppel was really celebrated, with a separate interview as well.

In the new package promoting the show’s history, which you can see below, Koppel isn’t ID’d until 7 minutes and 58 seconds in. He disappears midway through the segment. His name is mentioned once. It’s as if ABC News doesn’t want to be reminded that Ted — now age 85 — is a senior contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Ted wasn’t even invited onto “Good Morning America” this week for a look back at the show’s history.

Hey, Ted, we remember what you did to make “Nightline” a big deal! TV news execs have no time for gratitude. But we do!

45th anniversary:

40th anniversary:
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

