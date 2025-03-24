Netflix Kennedy Center Conan Show Set for May 4th, But Will it Survive Trump Scutiny or Be Censored?

Netflix sent out a press release this morning about last night’s Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center.

The show, honoring Conan O’Brien, will air on May 4th.

But now the focus will be the possible editing — and censoring — of a night of anti-Trump jokes. Trump is the self-appointed chairman of the board of the Kennedy Center. His brief reign has already caused mayhem with cancellations of shows, performances, etc. Celebrities are so averse to what he’s done most of them didn’t walk the red carpet last night

The May 4th show is a two hour special for Netflix. Last night they filmed a two hour show, with little fat. Remember, Netflix doesn’t have commercials to fill much that is edited or deleted. So they’re going to have a problem. Last night’s show became out of control. That’s a good thing for Netflix, if they can stand up to the heat from Trump.

As I reported last night, “there were many Trump jokes,” said a spy in the audience.

David Letterman and Stephen Colbert were particularly merciless. Sarah Silverman noted: “I really miss the days when you were America’s only orange asshole.”

Letterman said: “History will show this was the most entertaining gathering of the resistance, ever.”

Colbert: “When he accepted this award the Kennedy Center was a very different place. Today they announced two new board members: Bashar al-Assad and Skeletor.”

“Welcome to the Kennedy Center or, as it will be known next week, The Roy Cohn Pavilion for Big Strong Men Who Like Cats.” That came from John Mulaney.

So stand by: the special, if it airs, may be just ten minutes long!