Bruce Springsteen Added to Carnegie Hall Patti Smith Tribute After All the Tickets Are Sold Out

You may know that the City Winery tribute to Patti Smith is this Thursday at Carnegie Hall.

What you may not know is that Bruce Springsteen has been a last minute addition to the show — now that all the tickets are sold out.

Michael Dorf hosts these annual tribute shows at Carnegie Hall annually. Usually the subject of the tribute doesn’t come, but Patti will be there as may of her friends are coming too.

Besides Springsteen, there will be Michael Stipe, Glen Hansard, Susannah Hoffs, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Michael Shannon, Maggie Rogers, Ben Harper, Jesse Malin, and Sharon von Etten.

Chrissie Hynde was supposed to come, but the Heathrow Airport fires have kept her in London.

Not listed: Lenny Kaye, Patti’s friend and collaborator since 1921.

The band is pretty amazing, with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Pepper, Benmont Tench from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. plus Charlie Sexton, Steve Jordan (he’s with the uh Rolling Stones), and Tony Shanahan.

We can only assume (and cross fingers) that Patti will sing “Because the Night” with Bruce. That would be a Moment.