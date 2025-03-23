Sunday, March 23, 2025
Donate
Television

HBO Breaks Two Taboos with Gay Incest on “White Lotus,” Fans On Social Are Outraged

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s not incest. It’s gay incest.

Tonight HBO crossed a line with “The White Lotus.” After teasing it last week the show went forward with scenes that made fans on Twitter outraged.

Brothers Saxon and Lochlon Ratliff — played by Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger — had sex. Lochlon, while having sex with a young woman on the show, simultaneously gave his brother a happy ending.

It may not be a happy ending for the fans. Even though they’ve come to expect some out there stuff, they were vocal in their disgust.

HBO played with incest in “Game of Thrones,” when Cersei and Jamie Lannister became a romantic couple. But that was fantasy, not contemporary fiction. And even though it was icky, the whole milieu of “Game of Thrones” was beyond regular mores.

What happened tonight on “White Lotus” is going to be discussed, a lot. (Discussed rhymes with disgust.) What happens next? A lot of rationalizing on the part of the cast.

Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com