HBO Breaks Two Taboos with Gay Incest on “White Lotus,” Fans On Social Are Outraged

It’s not incest. It’s gay incest.

Tonight HBO crossed a line with “The White Lotus.” After teasing it last week the show went forward with scenes that made fans on Twitter outraged.

Brothers Saxon and Lochlon Ratliff — played by Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger — had sex. Lochlon, while having sex with a young woman on the show, simultaneously gave his brother a happy ending.

It may not be a happy ending for the fans. Even though they’ve come to expect some out there stuff, they were vocal in their disgust.

GOOD LUCK TO EVERYBODY TRYING TO RATIONALIZE THE INCEST!! IT JUST GOT MORE INCESTUOUS UP IN HERE!!! — minkit°⁷ ♡ (@_minkit) March 24, 2025

HBO played with incest in “Game of Thrones,” when Cersei and Jamie Lannister became a romantic couple. But that was fantasy, not contemporary fiction. And even though it was icky, the whole milieu of “Game of Thrones” was beyond regular mores.

What happened tonight on “White Lotus” is going to be discussed, a lot. (Discussed rhymes with disgust.) What happens next? A lot of rationalizing on the part of the cast.

Stay tuned…