UPDATE: “Snow White” Opens with $16 Mil Thursday-Friday, Looks at $40 Mil Weekend on $250 Mil Budget

“Snow White” is a dud, but slightly less so than imagined.

The live action film made $12.5 million on Friday. Add that to previews for $16 mil opening.

This suggests a $40 million weekend. The total might be $2 or $3 million higher depending on Saturday and Sunday families and children.

But a quick look at theaters in the suburbs isn’t that promising.

Cinemascore is B+, which isn’t bad. Reviews are terrible. Rotten Tomatoes audience score is 71, which is really a C.

The budget was $250 million. Getting to half that number at the box office would be an achievement.

For adults: go see “The Alto Knights.” No push from Warner’s but a great Robert De Niro-Barry Levinson mob story.