Saturday, March 22, 2025
Donate
Movies

UPDATE: “Snow White” Opens with $16 Mil Thursday-Friday, Looks at $40 Mil Weekend on $250 Mil Budget

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Snow White” is a dud, but slightly less so than imagined.

The live action film made $12.5 million on Friday. Add that to previews for $16 mil opening.

This suggests a $40 million weekend. The total might be $2 or $3 million higher depending on Saturday and Sunday families and children.

But a quick look at theaters in the suburbs isn’t that promising.

Cinemascore is B+, which isn’t bad. Reviews are terrible. Rotten Tomatoes audience score is 71, which is really a C.

The budget was $250 million. Getting to half that number at the box office would be an achievement.

For adults: go see “The Alto Knights.” No push from Warner’s but a great Robert De Niro-Barry Levinson mob story.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com