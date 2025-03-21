Friday, March 21, 2025
Donate
Theater

Review: Madcap, Genius “Operation Mincemeat” Storms Broadway with A List Opening Night Including Samuel L. Jackson, Jesse Eisenberg

By Roger Friedman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: (L-R) Zoë Roberts, Claire Marie Hall, Jak Malone, Natasha Hodgson and David Cumming pose at the opening night of the new musical "Operation Mincemeat" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on March 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Share

We really owe a big thank you to the Brits for helping with World War II and with Broadway.

Last night the West End hit, “Operation Mincemeat” opened here and took the stage by storm. Celebs like Jesse Eisenberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Lorna Luft, “Othello” director Kenny Leon, and Kate Capshaw were in attendance. (Kate’s husband, Steven Spielberg, has already seen the show.)

Funny? Genius? Trenchant? Just a few of the words to describe what will be a massive Tony nominee and winner in many categories this coming June.

“Operation Mincemeat’ is a musical comedy about this real life story — the Brits came up with an idea to distract Hitler from invading Sicily by faking them out and luring them to nearby Sardinia.

Like a lot of great musicals, the subject matter doesn’t seem conducive to madcap singing and dancing. But a half dozen theater pals in London wrote and act in this crazy in a small theater outside London. They were discovered, jumped to the West End, and are here now for a blitz.

By the way the five people on stage play a total of 87 different characters. When the show started last night, I was thinking ‘this is a big cast.’ And then I counted — just five, two men and three women played males, females, British and American.

The five are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jake Malone, and Zoe Roberts. None of them look anything like their exaggerated bumbling characters, and all of them will get Tony noms. Malone already won the Olivier prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

All of them contributed to the writing of the show along with Felix Hagan, who is not on stage. They wrote the book and the songs, which run from very clever to extremely moving. While Hodgson and Cummings are the so-called leads, the three supporting players are their equals in every way. At one point, Malone brings down the house with “Dear Bill,” a gorgeous ballad dedicated to the fake soldier who’s been dropped in the ocean in Spain to throw off the Germans. The song gets a standing ovation in the middle of the show!

Like Broadway’s other gem of this season, “Maybe Happy Ending,” “Operation Mincemeat” is one of the few shows of recent memory with such distinctive songs that you’ll actually remember them. Looking at their titles in the Playbill, each one immediately pops out.

Eventually in Act Two, the Brits accomplish their mission, the Germans are wiped out in Sardinia, and our gang of five has nothing left to do but celebrate. What else is left for this cast to do but put on a spectacular ending that pulls out all the stops. The ending is like “42nd St” unplugged. It’s quite an achievement.

The invitation for last night instructed us to wear “white tie” or a Naval uniform. Many dozens of Brits and even American showed up that way, mostly with rented costumes. The audience was almost as hilarious as the cast on stage. At intermission at the bar, the people toasting each other with Champagne looked like they were in a black and white TCM movie about the War!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com