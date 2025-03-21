Disney’s Live Action “Snow White” a Bust with $25 Mil Weekend on $250 Mil Budget, Bad Reviews

Somehow everything has gone wrong with Disney’s live action “Show White.”

Already plagued by scandals, the $250 musical is a financial flop. Previews last night came in at $3.5 million. That’s an expected $25 million weekend.

Good night and good luck.

Critics weren’t thrilled about this updated version of the classic tale starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. “Snow White” has a 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

So many experienced, talented people combined to make this mistake. Marc Webb, a successful commercial director didn’t get it. The writers are Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig. Marc Platt is the producer.

How did it all fall apart?

Many ways: star Zegler has become strident and annoying speaking out on several subjects. She has a tremendous voice and lots of appeal, but no filter.

It doesn’t help that she and Gadot are at odds politically. Zegler is pro-Palestinian. Gadot is Israeli.

The screenplay is being blamed for trying to make it too modern. On the other hand, critics like actor Peter Dinklage are upset (rightly so) with the treatment of the seven dwarfs.

The music — from Pasek and Paul — appears to be a rare strike out.

Disney has had so many complaints in such a variety of directions they had to scale back their premiere.